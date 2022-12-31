| Revanth Reddy Writes Open Letter To Cm Kcr Demands Govt To Declare Msp For Cotton

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: State Congress unit president A Revanth Reddy demanded the State Government to declare Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs.15,000 per quintal for cotton and initiate measures for implementing crop insurance schemes.

The TPCC president to this effect wrote an Open Letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday.

Despite all efforts and good yield, farmers were being paid only Rs.6,000 to Rs.7,000 per quintal. Considering the input costs and other factors, the State Government should declare MSP of at least Rs.15,000 per quintal, he demanded.

He said due to lack of proper agricultural policy, support during natural calamities and crop damages caused by pests, farmers were reeling under crisis and many were committing suicides.

The State Government should implement loan waiver and crop insurance schemes as promised to farmers. Permanent solutions should be worked out instead of temporary measures, he said.

Meanwhile, former Home Minister K Jana Reddy urged the State Government to release the arrested Youth Congress leaders, who were staging protests demanding amendments in Police recruitment rules.

The State Government should hold talks with unemployment youth and address the objections or consider their suggestions in the police recruitment rules, he said.

He wanted the State Government to adopt a humanitarian approach towards issues raised by unemployed youth over the police recruitment rules.