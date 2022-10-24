Revanth Reddy writes open letter to cadre, says some leaders betrayed party

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: In an open letter to the Congress cadre, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said some leaders, who ‘rose to fame and new political heights’, had betrayed the party. At the same time, the BJP government at the Centre was misusing the CRPF and the Election Commission, he said, and asked the cadre to teach both the BJP and TRS a fitting lesson in the Munugode bypoll.

The TPCC president said conspiracies were being hatched by both the BJP and the ruling TRS to destroy the Congress.

“All efforts are being made to corner the Congress. Unfortunately, leaders, who rose to fame and new political heights, have betrayed us,” Revanth Reddy said.

Stooping to a new low, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi was attacked during her road show, he said and asked: “Should we remain calm as mute spectators when our women are being attacked?”

To ensure that the Congress lost in Munugode, rules were being violated at will. While the BJP government at the Centre was misusing the CRPF and Election Commission, the ruling TRS in the State was also violating rules, he alleged.

Considering the decades-long fight and people’s aspirations, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi had made Telangana a reality but conspiracies were being hatched to destroy the party in the State, he claimed, adding that such attempts should be countered with a united fight by the Congress.