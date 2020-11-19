Govt’s welfare schemes will ensure TRS victory: MLA Madhavaram

For the past five years, various development activities worth Rs 55 crore were undertaken in the Moosapet Division alone, he said

Hyderabad: The developmental programmes and welfare schemes of TRS government would ensure a landslide victory to the party in December 1 GHMC elections, said MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao on Thursday. The MLA kicked off the election campaign for party’s candidate for Moosapet Division, Thumu Shravan Kumar. On the occasion, Samajwadi Party leader Vamsi and 100 leaders and workers from TDP joined the TRS at PR Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhavaram said leaders of various political parties have been joining the TRS after realising the development that has been taking place in the State over the years. For the past five years, various development activities worth Rs 55 crore were undertaken in the Moosapet Division alone, he said.

The MLA urged the voters to teach a lesson to the BJP and the Congress leaders who hatched conspiracies to obstruct the TRS’ cash relief plan to flood victims in city. Later, Thumu Shravan Kumar said he entered active politics with an aim to serve people of his locality full time.

Recalling how he strove for the development of his locality by bringing basic amenities and infrastructure, Shravan said that he would always be available within the reach of people round the clock.

