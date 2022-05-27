Grab govt jobs by utilising coaching: tribal youth told

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:01 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Mancherial: Police distributed 20 kilograms of rice each to 40 tribal families and volleyball kits to youngsters of remote Patha Thirumalapur, a hamlet under Rottapalli village in Devapur police limits on Friday. In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan was the chief guest. Akhil said that police would always be accessible to the public to address their challenges. He said they were always at the forefront in serving the tribal people and solving their major problems. The educational facilities were being improved in villages affected by the movement of banned Maoists, he added, urging, the locals to send their kids to schools.

He advised the residents of Thirumalapur to approach the police for eye surgeries and any other medical services. He requested them to share information about strangers with the cops. He suggested the youngsters of the hamlet not spoil their future by being attracted to ideologies of extremists who follow outdated ideologies. He advised them to utilise coaching programmes and to crack government jobs. Mandamarri Inspector Pramod Rao, Devapur Sub-Inspector K Vijayender and staffers of the police station were present.