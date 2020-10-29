Grace ‘Cancer Run’ gets Guinness recognition

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: City-based Grace Cancer Foundation has received recognition from Guinness World Records for its virtual ‘Cancer Run’ held on October 10.

The records acknowledged by Guinness World Records were for accruing ‘Most live viewers for a female health awareness lesson on YouTube as part of Cancer Awareness Drive’ and for ‘Most videos of people running/ jogging uploaded to Facebook in one hour as part of Cancer Awareness Drive’, a press release said here on Wednesday.

According to the Cancer Foundation, the virtual cancer run, organised to spread awareness on cancer, attracted one lakh participants from over 115 countries. The Guinness World Records was formally given to the Foundation by Rishi Nath, Adjudicator, Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator and Sonia Chadha Nihal, Commercial Account Manager – APAC and India, Guinness World Records, in a virtual event on Wednesday.

“I am humbled by Guinness acknowledging and presenting two titles for our achievements aimed at spreading awareness about cancer,” said Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation said.

The president of Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Hari Prasad, Executive Director of voluntary organisation Collective Power of One International, Dr Sathya Kalangi and Regional CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, Y Subramanyam were present.

