Graduation Day for pre-primary kids held at Pallavi school

Hyderabad: Graduation is a time to celebrate the students’ accomplishments and an exciting milestone for pre-primary children for the things that lay ahead in the future, as it’s their first step towards a future full of hopes and possibilities.

To celebrate progression and development, the first pre-primary Graduation Day ‘NEEV-The Foundation’ of Pallavi International School, Keesara was celebrated with a lot of stage activities portraying the yearlong learning of the PP2 students. To bless students and encourage them to be great learners, Sangeeta Pamnani a multifaceted personality graced the occasion with her presence. In her address to students, she asked them to be positive always and told the parents to believe in their children in whatever they do.

The programme began with a Vinayaka Strotram by Manaswi of PP 2 for the blessings of God. Sophia of PP2 paid her tributes to her teacher with a Guru Vandana. The students left everybody spellbound as they danced on tunes of some vibrant songs like ‘Galti se Mistake’ and Bum Bum Bole displaying highly coordinated movements that promptly set the tone and mood of the atmosphere to an all-time high. Their energetic dance moves coaxed the enthusiastic parents to sway to their lively beats.

PP2 students then came walking on the stage for their convocation. Their smiling faces were welcomed by rapturous applause from the audience as they received certificates of merit. It was a joyous and memorable day for the little ones as they received their graduation certificates from their headmistress.

