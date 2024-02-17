Couple ends life over financial problems in Hyderabad

According to the police, Ragula Suresh Kumar (46), a resident of Keesara lived along with his wife Bhagya Rekha, at Keesara village and mandal for last four years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 08:55 PM

Hyderabad: A couple has died of suicide at their house in Keesara due to financial problems on Friday night.

According to the police, Ragula Suresh Kumar (46), a resident of Keesara lived along with his wife Bhagya Rekha, at Keesara village and mandal for last four years. The couple have two children aged 17 years and 15 years.

On Friday, the couple along with their two children went to the house of their mother –in –law located at R L Nagar in Keesara. Later, the two sons of the couple along with other relatives went to Malakpet to attend a function while Suresh and Bhagya Rekha did not go.

On Saturday, when the relatives returned home, they found Suresh hanging to the ceiling fan while Bhagya Rekha, was lying on a bed in unconscious state. Both of them were rushed to Ghatkesar Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

The family members told the police that Suresh suffered losses in business and was facing financial issues. He had to repay money to some people and had slipped over depression about it and the couple might have ended their lives, the police suspect.

A case is registered and investigation going on.