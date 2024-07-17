Arundhathi Enclave at ECIL Bandlaguda faces civic issues, residents call for immediate action

Residents of Arundhathi Enclave in ECIL Bandlaguda near Keesara share their experiences. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The residents of around 80 houses in Arundhathi Enclave, a gated community located about 30 km from Hyderabad at ECIL Bandlaguda near Keesara, seem to be totally neglected by the civic authorities and left isolated.

For outsiders who step into this satellite community, the stench from the garbage and mosquitoes is what welcomes them. Walking through the marshy roads, the sight of the outgrown trees almost reaching the high tension power line and greenery of the grass all over, gives an impression that it must have been abandoned for years.

Though it falls under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Dammaiguda Municipality, for the past several years, the residents are facing severe drinking water crisis, power outages and no proper road connectivity to their homes. The sighting of venomous serpents, scorpions is almost a daily affair.

For women residents, drug consumers and strangers venturing into the community has become a safety concern. Residents say they have requested the authorities concerned in this regard but nothing changed.

Jeevan Kumar, a resident, cites the lack of municipal water supply and though there are pipelines, no water flows through it. “We depend on the mineral water cans and water purifiers for underground water,” he said.

Residents also lament the absence of a transformer of their own and affected due to frequent power disruptions with some of them complaining that the power fluctuations were damaging their home appliances.

Y.Vidyasagar, a retired employee from the community said there are no proper approach roads to their homes and no street lights. Even the sanitation is absent with the residents pooling in to get the works done.

The community here also eagerly look for safety and security and allege the police doesn’t bring their dwelling zone into patrol map. A home maker, Uma Devi, said with no visible policing, the community has become a safe haven for drug consumers and strangers who venture inside for doing illegal activities. “Often between 6pm – 7pm, we see youth coming here to consume drugs, creating nuisance and engage in obscene acts,” she said.

Y.Sudheer Raja, a private employee said snakes were seen moving amidst residences almost every day. “It is scary even to allow children to play. The municipal authorities should take up regular cleaning. We are ready to pay the required expenses,” he said.