Hyderabad: Two killed in tragic tree collapse at Keesara

The victims - Nagireddy Ram Reddy, a farmer along with his friend Dharma Reddy were going on a bike from Thimmaipally to Shamirpet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 06:46 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed when a tree fell on them at Keesara on the city outskirts on Sunday.

The victims – Nagireddy Ram Reddy, a farmer along with his friend Dharma Reddy were going on a bike from Thimmaipally to Shamirpet.

“When they reached Venugopal Swamy Road, a big tree due to heavy gales uprooted and fell on them. Both of them got crushed under the tree and sustained injuries. Ram Reddy died on the spot,” said Keesara sub inspector, U Madhu.

The injured Dharma Reddy was shifted to a private hospital at ECIL for treatment where he died later. The police registered a case and informed the families of the victims about the death.

The police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.