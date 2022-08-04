Grand celebrations to mark diamond jubilee of Indian Independence: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:08 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar reviewed arrangements for Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar called upon the people and public representatives to organise the celebrations marking Indian Independence diamond jubilee across the district in a grand manner.

The minister, the member of the state committee and district committee set up to oversee the arrangements for the celebrations, held a meeting with the district officials, municipal chairman, and municipal commissioners here on Thursday.

He informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has planned to organise a fortnight-long ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ across the State commemorating the 75 years of Indian Independence. He told officials to organise the events in a planned and successful manner.

House to house distribution of national flags would take place Aug 9 following the inaugural ceremony of Vajrotsavalu on Aug 8. Saplings would be planted on Aug 10 to set up freedom parks and a ‘Freedom Run’ would take place on Aug 11.

On Raksha Bandhan Day on Aug 12, a special Vajrotsava programme broadcast by various media organisations, followed by Vajrotsava rallies on August 13 with the participation of students, youth, women and various social groups.

On Aug 14 in the evening special cultural programmes should be conducted at constituency headquarters by Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi artistes. A display of fireworks has to be made in the night on the day, Ajay Kumar noted.

Independence Day celebrations on August 15 should be held as usual. On August 16, the national anthem would be sung simultaneously across Telangana and in the evening ‘Kavi Sammelanam’ and ‘Mushairas’ should be held.

The minister explained that blood donation camps should be organised on Aug 17, Freedom Cup games should be organised on Aug 18 and fruits and sweets should be distributed to prisoners in hospitals, old age homes, orphanages and jails on Aug 19.

On August 20, Rangoli competitions should be with the theme of patriotism and national integration. To make the celebrations a success all the concerned officials and public representatives should work collectively, Ajay Kumar suggested.

Later in the day the minister distributed identification cards designed for the transport lorry workers at the wholesale vegetable market at Mamillagudem in the city. District Collector VP Gautam, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and others were present.