Grand worldwide birthday fete for KCR on February 17: BRS NRI coordinator

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 07:12 PM

Hyderabad: BRS NRI global coordinator, Mahesh Bigala, has announced the grand-scale celebration of BRS chief and former CM of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday on February 17 worldwide.

He mentioned that representatives of BRS in various countries have been requested to organise extensive celebrations for KCR’s birthday.

Mahesh said that they have outlined plans for several social service programs, which include organising blood donation drives, participating in the Green India Challenge by planting trees, assisting orphans, and engaging in other welfare activities.

He further urged all NRIs to contribute towards making the event a massive success.