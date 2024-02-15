Watch: Young Canadian kid’s heartfelt appeal to meet KTR goes viral

Evansh also assured KTR not to worry, stating confidently that KCR would win the elections again.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 09:52 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: A heart-warming story unfolded when a young fan of KT Rama Rao, all the way from Canada, made a touching appeal to meet the BRS working president whenever he visits Hyderabad.

In a video shared by Asha Priya, an admirer of KTR, the kid, named Evansh, expressed his desire to meet the BRS working president for just five minutes, promising to bring along chocolates and lollipops as a token of his affection.

Also Read All 119 members in Assembly deserve equal opportunity: KTR

Evansh also assured KTR not to worry, stating confidently that KCR would win the elections again.

The innocence and sincerity of kid’s appeal captured the hearts of many on social media, with users sharing, commenting, and retweeting the post until it went viral, catching the attention of KTR himself.

Responding warmly to the overwhelming gesture, KTR expressed his delight at the invitation, stating, “I would love to meet you too, Evansh. Look forward to your sweet treats and warm hugs.”

Watch the video here:

I would love to meet you too Evansh 😊 Look forward to your sweet treats and warm hugs ❤️ https://t.co/ZCQUIFzfg9 — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 15, 2024