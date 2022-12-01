Granules India forays into pharma packaging in US

The facility will be part of the company’s Consumer Health division and will return previously outsourced services in-house.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:35 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: City-based pharma company Granules India forayed into pharmaceutical packaging operations in the USA. It will be investing $12.5 million (about Rs 100 crore ) in the new facility at Prince William County, Virginia.

The facility will be part of the company’s Consumer Health division and will return previously outsourced services in-house. Granules will lease 79,000 square feet to build packaging lines and clean rooms to package and ship pharmaceuticals, according to a release.

“Virginia continues to attract pharmaceutical manufacturing, and Granules India’s new packaging operation in Prince William County is an important addition to the pharmaceutical ecosystem in the Commonwealth. We look forward to further development of this partnership,” said Governor GlennYoungkin, Governor of Virginia.

“The addition of a US packaging facility will result in Granules being among the few pharmaceutical companies to be vertically integrated from API to packaging, which will bolster the Granules’ supplychain. It will also enable the company to react faster to consumers’ growing needs for pharmaceutical products,” said Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Founder and Managing Director, Granules India.

“The company chose Virginia because of Prince William County’s responsiveness which allowed Granules faster access to commercialisation. In addition, Prince William offers a diverse workforce along with the site’s proximity to several major seaports. Granules also chose to expand within Virginia to leverage its existing manufacturing footprint and workforce,” he said.

“When a global company like Granules India establishes a second Virginia operation, it reinforces our business-friendly climate, collaborative environment, and skilled workforce,” said Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Commonwealth of Virginia.