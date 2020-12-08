Green channel provided for ambulance in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police helped in saving a precious life by providing a green channel to an ambulance that was transporting live organs (lungs) from RGI Airport to KIMS Hospital.

The 37.2 km distance was covered in just 27 minutes with the green channel in place. The ambulance carrying the harvested organs which were brought in a flight from Goa for transplantation to a needy patient here, started from RGI Airport at 9.12 am and reached its destination KIMS hospital Begumpet 9.39 am.

The efforts of the Hyderabad Traffic Police were appreciated by the management of the hospital, a press release stated. So far, the traffic police provided green channel on 19 instances to help save lives.

