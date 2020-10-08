Green cover in TS will reach 40 pc with PPVs: Indrakaran Reddy

Indrakaran says govt aims to enhance green cover of rural parts through the natural village parks

Nirmal: Minister for Forests and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday asserted that the government was taking steps to increase green cover in the rural parts by creating Palle Prakruthi Vanams or village natural parks. He along with Collector Mohd Musharraf Faruqui Ali inaugurated a village park in New Lolam village of Dilawarpur mandal.

Indrakaran said that the government had ideated the parks as part of Telanganaku Haritha Haram, a massive plantation drive. The initiative will change the face of the rural parts. The parks will be useful for recreation of the people residing in the countryside. A total of 12,720 lung spaces were being formed across Telangana.

With the help of the parks, the green cover of the State will reach 40 percent in the future and State has already achieved 33 percent of greenery through the plantation drive. He said that Nirmal district registered 100 percent of PPVs by completing the construction of 582 parks, creating a record of sorts in Telangana.

Faruqui said that special measures were being taken for implementing schemes of the government, besides ensuring coordination between public representatives and officials of various departments. He added that Nirmal was leading its counterparts in many aspects. He cited cultivation of fish and paddy, maize and creation of the PPVs.

District Rural Development Officer Venkateshwarlu, Diwalarpur Mandal Panchayat Officer Riyaz, MPP Amruta Chinna Reddy, ZP Co-option member Subhash Rao, TRS party’s leaders Devender Reddy, Ramana Reddy, Kode Rajeshwar and many others were present.

