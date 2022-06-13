Green India Challenge: Actors Ashwin, Nandita plant saplings at Madhapur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: Actors Ashwin and Nandita Shweta, who are starring in the upcoming thriller movie Hidimba, participated in the Green India Challenge (GIC), the afforestation initiative taken up by Rajya Sabha MP, Joginapally Santosh Kumar, and planted saplings at Madhapur on Monday.

Later, both the actors said they were very happy to participate and contribute towards spreading the message of increasing green cover.

“We thank MP, Santosh Kumar for taking up the unique initiative at afforestation and spreading awareness on the importance of having extensive green cover,” Ashwin and Nandita, said. Along with the actors, DCP (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli, Chitra and her team members were also present.