Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes second quickest Indian to score 1000 runs in Test cricket

Recapping Day One of the fifth Test, after Ravichandran Ashwin cleared off England's tail end, Rohit began the session dealing in boundaries putting the pressure back on England's bowling unit.

By ANI Published Date - 7 March 2024, 05:49 PM

Dharamsala: India’s star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday completed 1000 runs in the Test and with this achievement he became the second fastest Indian to reach thousand Test runs. He achieved the milestone during the fifth and final match of the series against England at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday as he slammed a boundary off Shoaib Bashir in the 15th over.

In terms of innings, the young opener is the second-fastest – 16 – after Vinod Kambli, who accomplished the feat in 14 innings. 22 years, 70 days old Jaiswal is now the fourth youngest batter to cross the 1000 runs in the Test mark and joined the elite list of legends like Sachin Tendulkar (19Y, 217D), Kapil Dev (21Y, 27D), Ravi Shastri (21Y, 197D), and Dilip Vengsarkar (22Y, 293D).

Jaiswal took his time to settle on the crease and went on to join Rohit in his quest to provide an ideal stand to the hosts.

The young left-handed batter took the onus from the skipper to ensure India’s healthy run-rate was maintained.

He raced to his half-century in 55 balls with a delightful boundary. With a slog sweep on the next ball, Jasiwal once again picked up a boundary showing no signs of stopping.

After conceding back-to-back boundaries, Bashir struck back on the next delivery, deceived the southpaw to get him stumped on a score of 57(58). India will resume their innings on Day 2 action with captain Rohit Sharma (52*) and Shubman Gill (26*) standing unbeaten in the middle.