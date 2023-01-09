Green Pencil Foundation spreads awareness on period hygiene

Around a hundred girls and women from the slums of Attapur took part in the drive.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:56 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: With an initiative to educate slum and rural teenage girls about menstrual health and hygiene management, a non-profit, Green Pencil Foundation, organised a campaign ‘Periods Of Pride’ in the city on Sunday. Around a hundred girls and women from the slums of Attapur took part in the drive.

A wide range of topics – including introduction to female reproductive system, menstrual cycle, importance of menstrual health and hygiene, diet to be followed during menstrual cycle, menstrual cramps, and dos and don’ts during periods – have been discussed and explained to the girls and women who participated in the drive.

Apart from this, there have also been interactions with the girls regarding challenges they are facing related to menstrual hygiene management. Usage of sanitary napkins as well as cleaning and disposal techniques have been taught.

Speaking about the need of menstrual hygiene, Green Pencil Foundation city head Trisha Panjala stated, “Menstrual hygiene management should be a part of school curriculums for students above the age of nine so that they can easily cope with the periods and manage themselves in a better way.” She added that the NGO is also planning to conduct several such campaigns in government schools and slum areas of the city further.