Modi will face defeat if he contests in Telangana, says Niranjan Reddy

The Agriculture Minister said Modi, who promised to double the income of farmers, had adopted anti-farmer policies and had also denied to procure paddy from the farmers of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy was speaking at a meeting after inaugurating godown of TS Warehouse Corporation at Chowllaramaram of Addagudur mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Sunday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Sunday said the people of Telangana would defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he contested from any of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State in the next elections.

Speaking after inaugurating a Telangana State Warehouse Corporation warehouse at Chowllaramaram in Addagudur mandal, Niranjan Reddy cited news reports saying Modi may contest from Telangana, and said the people here were well aware of the discrimination shown by Modi’s government in allocating projects and extending funds to Telangana. The Centre was also conspiring to create hurdles to welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented in the State, he pointed out.

Stating that Modi had not fulfilled his poll promise to link the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) with agricultural works, Niranjan Reddy said Modi, who promised to double the income of farmers, had adopted anti-farmer policies and had also denied to procure paddy from the farmers of Telangana.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said Modi was targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unable to digest his increasing popularity across the country due to the welfare schemes being implemented in the State. The people of Telangana would not accept Modi, who had not fulfilled any of his poll promises. It was only the BRS in the country that had fulfilled all promises made in its election manifesto.

Rajya Sabha MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation Chairman K Ramakrishna Reddy, Telangana Warehouse Corporation chairman Saichand, Zilla Parishad Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy and Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore were present.