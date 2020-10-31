Greetings pour in for newly-elected Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha

The differently-abled wing members of Telangana Jagruthi extended their greetings to Kavitha who is the founder president of the organisation

Hyderabad: Greetings poured in for newly-elected Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha on Friday. Ministers, legislators, TRS party leaders and activists along with members of TRS affiliated organisations called on the new MLC at her residence on Friday and extended greetings on the occasion.

Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, MLAs K Bhupal Reddy, Vithal Reddy, Mutha Gopal and Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) leaders congratulated the MLC at her residence in Hyderabad. Film director N Shankar, Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Association former president K Ravinder Reddy and TRS leades also met her. Ramawath Suvarna, a flouride victim-turned-artist presented her paintings to the legislator on the occasion.

The differently-abled wing members of Telangana Jagruthi extended their greetings to Kavitha who is the founder president of the organisation. They recalled her active role in getting the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016 passed in the Lok Sabha as TRS MP and later, creating awareness in Telangana in this regard. They urged her to make efforts for implementing the Act and protecting the rights of the differently-abled persons, apart from implementing five per cent quota in double-bedroom houses and four per cent reservation in government jobs among others.

