Grievance day in Kothatgudem SP office every Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 05:11 PM

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed that henceforth ‘Grievance day’ would be organised in the SP office on every Monday. The SP would be available from 11 am onwards to listen to the grievances of the public and to redress them.