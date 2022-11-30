Groom works on laptop during his wedding; internet slams toxic work culture

Shared by an Instagram handle named ‘Calcutta Instagrammers’, the picture shows the groom seated in the mandap, along with two priests.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:01 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: With the rise of the work-from-home culture as a result of the pandemic, the way we used to view our work has completely changed. People have gotten used to logging in at odd hours to complete office tasks. However, a picture of a groom working on his laptop on his wedding day is insanely going viral on the internet and stirring a conversation about toxic work culture.

Shared by an Instagram handle named ‘Calcutta Instagrammers’, the picture shows the groom seated in the mandap, along with two priests. As the priests perform the rituals and bless the groom, he can be seen engrossed in his work on the laptop.

“When “work from home” stretches you to the next level. TAG A FRIEND who might be seen doing this during their wedding (sic),” the caption read.

While some chuckled at the post, a majority of social media users criticised the toxic work culture that prevents the person from even enjoying his own wedding.

“I don’t find this funny. No organisation asks an employee to work on their wedding days, this person needs to get a life and learn work life balance if this is really true and not staged! God bless the woman he’s marrying (sic),” read a comment. “Don’t promote toxic work culture, this is nothing to be proud off (sic),” another said.