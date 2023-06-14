Groom dies of sunstroke day before wedding in Asifabad district

Gundla Thirupathi (26) had on Monday first complained of diarrhea and vomiting after distributing wedding invitation cards to his relatives and friends and then collapsed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Representational image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man from Koutala mandal died of a sunstroke while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mancherial on Tuesday night. His wedding was scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Gundla Thirupathi (26), a tribal man of Gudlabori village in Koutala mandal, had on Monday first complained of diarrhea and vomiting after distributing wedding invitation cards to his relatives and friends and then collapsed. He was initially admitted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar on Tuesday. He was then rushed to a hospital in Mancherial when his medical condition deteriorated. He died while being treated by 10 pm.

Thirupathi was supposed to get married to a girl from Bheemini mandal centre on Wednesday at 2 pm. His family members were busy in making arrangements to perform the wedding ceremony, which has now been cancelled. Thirupathi’s brother died of an ailment six months ago.

Koutala mandal has been recording a maximum temperature between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees C for the last couple of weeks.

