Groom’s family hit by tragedy: Three die in accident, grandfather ends life in Telangana

Following the accident on Wednesday evening, the family has decided to stop the marriage that was scheduled on Thursday morning. Depressed over the decision, the elderly man Songa Pentaiah (65) has ended his life.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 March 2024, 11:01 AM

Medak: Hours after three of the marriage party died in a road accident, the groom’s family was hit with another strategy as the grandfather of the groom committed suicide by hanging at Bacharam village in Papannapet mandal on Thursday morning.

According to the Police, the Pentagaih’s grandson Songa Ramesh’s marriage was fixed with a bride Mamatha, a resident of Andole in Sangareddy district. The members of Ramesh’s family were going to Andole from Bacharam on Wednesday evening to accompany the bride to their home for the marriage ritual.

However, the tractor they were traveling in had turned turtle at Masanpally in Andole mandal, leaving all 33 women on the board injured. Three of them died while undergoing treatment at Jogipet Hospital. The condition of at least four other women is still critical.