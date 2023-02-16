Groove to Jjust Music’s new wedding song ‘Le Jaana’ by Lekka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Jjust Music, led by Jackky Bhagnani, has released a new song called ‘Le Jaana’ for this wedding season, featuring and sung by pop singer Lekka. The upbeat and catchy dance number was directed and choreographed by Mudassar Khan and composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas with lyrics by Kumaar.

Jjust has been at the helm of producing superhit songs in 2022, with songs such as ‘Mashooka’, ‘Barsaat’, ‘Jaisa Tum Chaho’, and ‘Nain Ronde Rehende’. ‘Strap’, which introduced the label’s pop singer, Lekka, was also well-received. With their new song ‘Le Jaana’, Jjust and Lekka are ready to light up the stage this wedding season.

Commenting on the song’s release, singer Lekka and said: “I’m overjoyed to see how much our fans have enjoyed our music in the past, and I’m hopeful that ‘Le Jaana’ will become a favourite among music fans at upcoming weddings. It’s a fun song with lots of foot tapping. It’s great to collaborate with Jackky Bhagnani, a new-age music entrepreneur, once more.”

The founder of Jjust Music, Jackky Bhagnani, said: “Lekka has a fresh zestful voice, and she understands the rhythm of the song. She brings exuberance and verve to the song. We want ‘Le Jaana’ to be enjoyed by everyone, not just at weddings, but also on other occasions and by people of all ages, from children to the elderly.”

‘Le Jaana’ is now available on Jjust Music’s YouTube Channel.

