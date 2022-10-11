Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani posts adorable birthday wish for Rakul Preet

Published Date - 04:33 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: Producer Jackky Bhagnani had the sweetest wishes for his girlfriend and actor Rakul Preet Singh on her birthday on October 10. Posting a never-seen-before picture of the duo from one of their travels, Jackky penned a heartwarming caption. “Happy birthday my ❤. I can’t even begin to tell you that how proud I am of you for being the BEST daughter sister friend and partner in this world!” he wrote.

“You inspire me everyday and teach me how one should keep dreaming and the universe will make sure you fulfil all of them ❤❤ wishing you loads of laughter happiness and many good scripts too and the rest will tell you in person (sic),” he added. To this, Rakul replied, “Awwww !!! Thankyou sooo much ! You make my life so much more brighter ❤❤ thankyou for being you (sic).”

Rakul, who rang in her 32nd birthday, received wishes from many celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Asees Kaur, and Sandeep Kishan. Her co-star Sidharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram, “Happy B’day @rakulpreet, You must Thank God for a blockbuster year ahead. See you soon…”