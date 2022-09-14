Catch Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music new song ‘Ishq Da Dariyaa’

As Jjust Music’s highly anticipated song 'Ishq Da Dariyaa' has finally been released, it has brought all the romantic vibes that it promised in the teaser.

Hyderabad: Ever since the teaser of Jjust Music’s upcoming release ‘Ishq Da Dariyaa’ sung by Stebin Ben has been released, the audience were waiting for the release of this soulful romantic number. While having not made them wait further, Jjust music finally launches the song and it’s absolute bliss to our ears that has just made a special place in our hearts.

As Jjust Music’s highly anticipated song ‘Ishq Da Dariyaa’ has finally been released, it has brought all the romantic vibes that it promised in the teaser. While it showcased the story between actors Zaheer Iqbal and Sarah Anjuli as departing couples, this song encapsulates all the feeling that brings them back together. It’s a sheer heart-touching song that is enough to give you major relationship goals with the love of your life. The song is from Jackky Bhagnani’s label and is been composed by Prem and Hardeep, and is directed and choreographed by Mudassar Khan.

While posting the same on their social media, Jjust Music releases the soulful song for the audience. They wrote –

“Take a walk of love with #IshqDaDariyaa ♥️✨ Full song out now. Link in bio!”

Moreover, speaking about her experience and feelings about the song, the lead actor Sarah shares, “It was a really great experience shooting this music video and I loved working with the whole team. It is my second song with Jjust Music. I had done ‘Aa Jaana’ with Jackky Bhagnani and even that was a fun experience. ‘Ishq Da Dariyaa’ song is beautiful and Stebin Ben has an amazing voice, so I’m so happy to be a part of this.”