Groundwater levels in Telangana increase by over 4.26 meters: Report

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A report on ‘Dynamic Ground Water Resources computed for Telangana State for the year 2022′ has revealed that the average groundwater level in the State has increased by more than 4.26 metres in the last seven years.

The report, released by Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Command Area Development (CAD) Rajat Kumar, said the rise was observed in 83 per cent of mandals and was the highest in the country.

According to the report, the total extractable ground water availability stood at 680 TMC, which was more than twice the water allocation to Telangana in Krishna basin. It was also seen that groundwater extraction in the State was reduced by eight per cent compared to 2020.

Telangana which constitutes 3.5 per cent of geographical area of the country contributed 3.5 per cent of extractable groundwater resources in 2014 which had increased to 4.8 per cent by 2022. The Central government has appreciated the efforts of the State in raising the water table and reducing dependability on groundwater. The water levels have risen because of multipronged efforts made by the State government, he said.

These efforts include restoration of more than 27,472 tanks under Mission Kakatiya, lifting of water through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and filling of irrigation tanks at regular intervals by linking with major and medium projects and construction of artificial recharge structures such as check dams, percolation tanks, recharge shafts etc.

Complimenting the Ground Water Department on their performance, Rajat Kumar suggested that precious groundwater resources of the State must be optimally used for the welfare and prosperity of the Telangana farmers. A sub committee consisting officers of Groundwater, Industries, Agriculture and Panchayat Raj Department was constituted to recommend specific measures in this regard, he added.