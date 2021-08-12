Groundwater levels surge in Hyderabad

Rise from 5.67 metres below ground level in July 2020 to 4.16 mbgl in July 2021, showing a 1.51 metre increase

By | Published: 12:22 am 12:51 am

Hyderabad: At a time when several cities across the world are seeing alarming levels of groundwater depletion, Hyderabad is witnessing exactly the opposite trend. The mean groundwater level in the Hyderabad division rose from 5.67 metres below ground level (mbgl) in July 2020 to 4.16 mbgl in July 2021, showing a 1.51 metre increase. According to data from the Telangana Ground Water Department (TGWD), there has been a similar increase in groundwater levels across the State.

“The biggest factor contributing to the increase or decrease of ground water level is rainfall. Hyderabad has had a few good monsoon seasons, resulting in an increase in groundwater levels. One other factor that has majorly impacted the situation is the increased water supply through projects like the Kaleshwaram Project and Mission Bhagiratha. These measures have reduced dependence of citizens on borewells,” points out Dr Pandith Madhunure, Director, TGWD.

Hyderabad has received at least 19.2 per cent excess rainfall this monsoon, and is expected to receive more rainfall during August and September. Since 2015, several areas in the city such as Himayathnagar, Nampally, Chandrayangutta and Rajendranagar have seen a significant rise in groundwater level. However, it is Marredpally that has shown maximum improvement. Groundwater levels in Marredpally rose from 29.50 mgbl in July 2015 to 8.13 mbgl in July 2021, a surge of 21.37 metres. Another area where groundwater levels increased is RC Puram, where levels rose from 32.5 mbgl in July 2015 to 17.34 mbgl in July 2021, a 15.16 metre rise.

“Rainwater harvesting helps in recharging the groundwater a lot. There are many apartment buildings that practice rooftop harvesting and this obviously has helped. The Water Department has also conducted awareness programmes on rainwater harvesting,” Dr Madhunure adds.

TGWD data also indicates that there are significantly lesser chances of the city experiencing water shortage in summer next year. According to officials, May is the hottest month for Hyderabad, when groundwater levels dip further. This year, groundwater levels rose from an average of 8.66 mbgl in May to 4.16 mbgl in July. With more rains expected in the coming months, officials expect the increased groundwater level will be enough to sustain the city through the next summer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .