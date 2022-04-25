Group-1 notification will be issued shortly, says Harish Rao

Published Date - 08:56 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to a job aspirant at District Library Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will issue Group-1 notification for recruiting over 500 posts into different departments shortly.

Speaking to news reporters after inaugurating the lunch facility at District Library Siddipet for the benefit of aspirants’ competitive examinations on Monday, the Finance Minister has said that the Telangana government has canceled the interviews for both the Group-I and Group-II examinations to bring transparency in the whole recruitment process.

Distributing the study material to the aspirants, Rao said that the Telangana government under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has framed the guidelines to ensure locals get 95 percent of jobs.

Lashing out at the Opposition Parties for making an issue out of GO number 317, Rao said that the GO will do justice to employees from all the districts. The Minister has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Bandi Sanjay was trying to make an issue on the GO even before understanding it completely. Challenging Sanjay on the unemployment issue, he has demanded the saffron party State president to force the union government to issue notifications for recruiting over 15.65 lakh jobs that were lying vacant in different departments.

Saying that they will even praise and perform Palabishekham to BJP leaders if they issue notifications, the Minister has said that there were 3 lakhs positions lying vacant in the Railway department alone.

Stating that the people of the State would not believe the BJP leader’s words, he said that the Telangana State was progressing at a brisk pace on all fronts. Rao said that even the double engine growth could not take the BJP-ruled states ahead of Telangana in development. Telangana Grandhalaya Parishath Chairman Ayachitam Sridhar and others were present.

