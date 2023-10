Group-2 vacancies increased in Andhra Pradesh by 212

Andhra Pradesh state government announced an additional 212 Group-2 positions, supplementing the existing 508 posts, resulting in a total of 720 vacancies.

Amaravati: In a good news to job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh, the state government on Friday increased 212 Group-2 posts in addition to previous 508 posts totalling 720 vacancies. A recruitment notification will be issued by the APPSC soon.

