Jagan offers silk robes at Durga temple

He was given the traditional welcome with poornakumbham on arrival and later received blessings through the priests.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:54 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday offered silk robes to Sri Kanaka Durga, decorated as Sri Saraswathi Devi as part of Dasara festival, at the Sri Durga Malleswaraswami temple on Indrakeeladri here.

He was given the traditional welcome with poornakumbham on arrival and later received blessings through the priests.

Thousands had darshan of the goddess on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja organised on the Moola Nakshatram day. The devotees are allowed to visit from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m.