Group-I exam passes off peacefully, 6, 770 candidates absent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 06:48 PM

Khammam: Group-1 preliminary examination conducted by Telangana Public Service Commission passed off peacefully in erstwhile Khammam district on Sunday.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that of the 18,403 candidates registered for the exam in the district, 13,855 students appeared, 75.28 percent attendance was recorded while 4,548 candidates did not appear for the examination.

The exam was conducted in 52 examination centres across the district. The Collector visited several exam centres like Government Women’s Degree College, RJC College and others and inspected the examination process.

Kothagudem district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala said the exam was conducted peacefully in the district for which 6, 649 candidates appeared at 21 test centres.

Of 8, 875 candidates registered for the test in the district, 2, 222 candidates were absent and the attendance percentage was 74.95. Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju inspected Abul Kalam exam centre and monitored the security arrangements made for the peaceful conduct of the exam.