Aspirants for Group I services are demanding postponement of exam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 10:25 PM

Hyderabad: The Group – I services aspirants demanded the State government and Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to defer the Group – I preliminary test scheduled for June 9 by two-three weeks, citing clash with Intelligence Bureau recruitment exam on the same day.

The aspirants, who already qualified in the tier- I test for recruitment to assistant central intelligence officer (grade – II/executive), said that they would not want to miss an opportunity to get into the central intelligence services due to the clash of two recruitment examinations.

Another reason that aspirants, several of whom were government employees, lamented that they could not prepare well for the test as they were occupied with the general election polling duties.

Reminding the State government and TSPSC that the UPSC had rescheduled the civil services preliminary test from May 26 to June 16 due to general elections, the aspirants wanted Group – I preliminary test deferment by two-three weeks.

“Like me, several government employees are in the race to crack the test. Since the last several weeks the employees have been busy with Parliament elections and Graduate MLC Bye-elections. We want the government and TSPSC to postpone the exam by two-three weeks only. This will enable us to prepare well for exams,” said an aspirant, who is a government employee.