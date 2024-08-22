TSPSC releases tentative date for Group-II services recruitment exam

The objective type Paper-I General Studies and General Abilities will be conducted between 10 am and 12.30 pm on December 15, 2024 while Paper-II, History, Polity and Society will be conducted from 3 pm to 5.30 pm on the same day i.e. December 15, 2024.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 04:22 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday informed that it will conduct the written examination for Group-II Services Recruitment between December 15 and 16, 2024.

The Paper-III comprising of Economy and Development will be held between 10 am and 12.30 pm on December 1, 2024 while Paper-IV consisting of Telangana Movement and State Formation will be held between 3 pm and 5.30 pm on the same day i.e. December 16, 2024.

Candidates can download their hall tickets for the examinations a week before the examinations.