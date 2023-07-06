Group–II: TSPSC provides edit option to candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has provided an edit option to candidates who applied for the Group – II services. Candidates can use the edit option facility to correct their wrongly entered data in their application from July 8 to 12 (5 pm) on the TSPSC’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The Commission said edit option would be considered strictly for one-time only and asked candidates to show utmost care while using the option as the data would be considered up to final selection.