Group-IV services certificate verification from June 20 to August 21

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the certificate verification process should attend the same at TGPSC’s office or Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Nampally.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 June 2024, 10:57 AM

Hyderabad: The verification of certificates for recruitment to posts under the Group-IV services is scheduled to be held from June 20 to August 21.

The Commission announced August 24, and August 27 to 31 as reserve days for absentees and submission of pending documents, if any, by candidates.

A day-wise certificate verification schedule has been made available on TGPSC’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates should download and carry a checklist, two copies each of application PDF and attestation form available on Commission’s Website besides all other relevant documents, the TGPSC said on Sunday.