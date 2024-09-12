GSHS hosts workshop on Effective Test Design

The workshop equipped faculty members with the necessary skills to design test papers and assessments that are effective and aligned with the principles of Bloom's Taxonomy, thereby enhancing the quality of learning and evaluation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: The GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS), Hyderabad, conducted a one-day workshop titled ‘Developing Effective Test Papers: Bloom’s Taxonomy and Assessment Design’ here on Thursday.

EFLU AIELTA Director Prof. Lina Mukhopadhyay spoke on the critical aspects of content assessment for the classroom, addressing the issues and challenges educators face today.

Prof Mukhopadhyay guided participants through various assessment tools based on Bloom’s Taxonomy, focusing on different cognitive levels such as remembering, understanding, applying, analyzing, evaluating, and creating.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Student’s Life at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, celebrated Onam. The festivities were enhanced with a beautifully decorated Pookalam (floral rangoli), energetic Chenda Melam (Kerala drum performance), and vibrant cultural displays.