GST rate hike comes into effect; check which items will get costlier

By ANI Published: Published Date - 02:00 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

New Delhi: The recommendations on Goods and Services Tax rates that were made during the 47th GST Council meeting held in June come into effect today.

Following is a list of items that will get costlier:

1. GST on paper knives, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

2. GST on power driven pumps such as centrifugal pumps, deep tube-well turbine pumps, submersible pumps, bicycle pumps increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

3. Pre-packaged and labelled pulses, and cereals like rice, wheat, and flour (atta) will now attract 5 per cent GST when branded and packed in a unit container.

4. Curd, lassi, and puffed rice would attract GST at the rate of 5 per cent when pre-packaged and labelled.

5. LED Lamps, lights and fixture, their metal printed circuits board will also witness a GST increase from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

6. GST on solar water heater and system has been increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent.

7. GST on cut and polished diamonds will be increased from 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

8. GST on e-waste will be increased from 5 per cent to 18 per cent.

9. GST on petroleum/coal bed methane will be increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent.

10. Hotel accommodation priced upto Rs. 1000 per day shall be taxed at 12 per cent.

11. Room rent (excluding ICU) exceeding Rs 5000 per day per patient charged by a hospital shall be taxed to the extent of amount charged for the room at 5 per cent without ITC.

Here are some goods and services where GST has been slashed:

1. Tax on the transport of goods and passengers by ropeways reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

2. Renting of truck or goods carriage where the cost of fuel is included will be cheaper as the tax is reduced from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.

3. GST on ostomy appliances reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

4. GST on several orthopedic appliances reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.