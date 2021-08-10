Guess what makes Anupama Parameswaran happy?

Actor shared the a photo to express her happiest moment and the viral pic was captured by photographer Seshu Vardhan

Hyderabad: Anupama Parameswaran is just like any other girl – Pani Puri makes her the happiest! Taking to Instagram, the ‘Hello Guru Prema Kosame’ actor shared a cute snap of her holding a bowl full of Puris. “Happiness is ……” she captioned the pic that sees her smiling adorably towards the camera.

The now viral pic was captured by photographer Seshu Vardhan. In the pic, Anupama can be seen wearing a basic white shirt along with denims. “The time is now” and “Love yourself” are printed on her ripped jeans. Anupama rocks her natural curls and no-makeup look.

Earlier, the actor shared an intense pic on social media and captioned it, “And she cried “kanna” …… #rowdyboys (sic),” she wrote.

Anupama is looking forward to Telugu films such as ‘Rowdy Boys’, ‘Kartikeya 2’ and ‘18 Pages’. She is currently shooting for ‘18 Pages’ with Nikhil Siddhartha. It is written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. It is being produced by GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings.

Nikhil had previously called Anupama one of “the happiest humans he has ever known”.

