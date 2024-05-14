Guidelines to hiring bouncers right

Police officials say there should be scrutiny on the selection and training process for bouncers. Also, background checks and psychological assessments need to be done.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 11:20 PM

Police officials say there should be scrutiny on the selection and training process for bouncers. Also, background checks and psychological assessments need to be done.

Hyderabad: In a regrettable incident at a local pub recently, a confrontation between a bouncer and a waiter and customers escalated to violence, resulting in attack on three persons.

Bouncers, often the first line of defence in venues, undergo training to handle a myriad of situations, from rowdy behaviour to potential threats.

Their primary duty is to ensure the safety and well-being of patrons, staff, and the establishment itself. However, the use of force should always be a last resort.

Police officials say there should be scrutiny on the selection and training process for bouncers. Also, background checks and psychological assessments need to be done.

The city police have earlier imposed certain restrictions on pubs and lounges in hiring bouncers. “Agencies which provide bouncer services should obtain a police licence and register with the government. They should also submit profiles of bouncers for the police to verify their antecedents,” said a senior police official.

Police said that only people with proper attitude, and not those prone to pick up fights, must be hired as bouncers. Ex-offenders or persons with criminal record should not be employed.

Proper communication skills are essential for bouncers to effectively deescalate conflicts and diffuse tense situations. Police officials also urged club owners and event managers to ensure that bouncers are wellversed in criminal law and are taught the limits of their authority.

Any pub brawl or violence must be reported to the police.