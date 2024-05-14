Inside the world of bouncers in city

With the rise of pubs, event venues, and societal awareness, the demand for bouncers has increased in recent years. “At events like weddings, especially with VIPs in attendance, it is crucial to manage large crowds.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 14 May 2024, 11:10 PM

Hyderabad: Whether it’s the bustling chaos of nightlife or star events or massive political rallies, one often finds a group of silent guardians — bouncers. In fact, such is their ubiquitous presence these days that bouncers are now seen throwing a ring of security at intimate weddings too.

Behind their intimidating demeanour and imposing presence lies a story of responsibility, resilience, and respect. Their role transcends mere physicality — they are the gatekeepers of safety, enduring long hours, often underappreciated and misunderstood.

We also handle stage management, organising guests during key moments for orderly interactions,” said Venkatesh Prajapati, head of the firm, Top 5 services. It must be ensured that bouncer recruits meet specific requirements: a minimum weight of 90 kg and a height of 5 feet 10 inches, possession of a 12th-grade qualification certificate, and presentation of a police verification letter.

“You have to be prepared for anything — rowdy patrons, altercations, even medical emergencies. The job demands not only physical prowess but also sharp interpersonal skills to deescalate conflicts and maintain order,” said Sai Kiran, a bouncer with over a decade of experience.

However, he laments that their “work is seldom acknowledged”. Aasif Khan, director of MAK Bouncer Security India, emphasises that bouncers maintain a professional demeanour, keeping their tone and volume low to control situations without adding emotion. “Rudeness often arises from an inexperienced bouncer.

Experienced ones will know how to tactfully handle the situation.

However, sometimes, it is also due to disrespect we encounter from people,” he says. Given the rise in demand for bouncers, there have been complaints of individuals being recruited without thorough background checks or adequate training.

This has been resulting in complaints of unsavoury handling of situations, admit the seasoned bouncers.