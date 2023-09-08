Instagram head Adam Mosseri reveals his humble beginnings as a bartender and waiter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently shared his inspiring career journey on social media, leaving netizens impressed. Mosseri, who has held the position of Instagram head since October 2018, participated in a viral challenge on Threads, where users shared the five pivotal roles that influenced their career.

In his post, the current Instagram head revealed that he began his career as a waiter and then served as a bartender. With his third job, he managed to secure a role as a designer and a manager. Over time, he made a gradual shift into the role of a product manager, before ultimately working as the head of Instagram.

As the post went viral, people were quick to applaud Mosseri’s determination and work ethic, with many finding his journey a source of motivation. The post has garnered more than 2,400 likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours.

“It Doesn’t Matter From Where You Started. What Matters is Where You End (sic),” a user said. “Wow what’s the story between the jump from bartender to designer? (sic),” another questioned.

Meanwhile, according to his LinkedIn profile, Mosseri graduated from New York University with a major in Information Design. He got his break in 2008 when he was hired as a product designer at Facebook. Now, apart from being the head of Instagram, he is also running Meta’s latest venture Threads that launched earlier this year.