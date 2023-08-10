Gujarat man held with drugs worth Rs 4.55 lakh in Maha

Aslam Abdulkadir Sama had 65.78 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 4.55 lakh in his possession.

Thane: Police have arrested a 38-year-old man and seized drugs worth Rs 4.55 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Officials of the crime unit apprehended Aslam Abdulkadir Sama, hailing from Bhuj in Gujarat, at Ranjnoli naka in Bhiwandi area here on Wednesday, the official from Kongaon police station said.

The police seized 65.78 gm of mephedrone, a banned synthetic stimulant, worth Rs 4.55 lakh from his possession, he said.

The accused was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The man was questioned, but the source of the contraband and to whom he wanted to sell it was yet to be ascertained, he said.