Gulab Jamun Burger video goes viral online; Internet not pleased

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: It is interesting to experiment with food concoctions and create peculiar dishes. However, in recent times we have witnessed some bizarre combinations like Chocolate Maggi Shake, Rasgulla Chaat and others. Adding to the list, another unusual innovation ‘Gulab Jamun Burger’ has come up and the internet is not really impressed with the idea.

A video of a man making Gulab Jamun Burger has been shared on Twitter and has around 35 K views as of now. The video shows a man stuffing burger buns with Gulab Jamun and then frying them on the tawa. It is not served with any dip, and nothing else is added to the dish while preparing.

However, internet doesn’t seem to be pleased with this dish. The comments section is filled with people criticising this idea of stuffing gulab jamun in a bun.

“When you finally realize that innovation in food has come to an end… And there is not any more permutations and combinations of spices and ingredients possible(sic),” wrote a user. “That looks utterly horrific,” commented another.

Check out the reactions here:

When you finally realize that innovation in food has come to an end… And there is not any more permutations and combinations of spices and ingredients possible.. 😉 — Rag (@ragways) September 20, 2022

Oh God no.. It can't be right it seems illegal 🤮 — Molli (@Molli07520740) September 19, 2022