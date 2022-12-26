| Four Weird Food Experiments That Curled Our Toes In 2022

Four weird food experiments that curled our toes in 2022

This evening snack was given a twist by adding Cadbury dairy milk chocolate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: Let’s not begin to discuss why and how people resorted to mixing two entirely different food items and calling it an ‘experimental dish’.

If pineapple on pizza, a somewhat bearable combination makes your insides dizzy, the year 2022 threw up some insanely weird dishes. From ice cream dosa to nutella biryani, the list is long.

Here are some of the most bizarre food combinations that we were unfortunate to experience this year.

Masala Dosa Ice Cream

Brought to us by one of the famous food bloggers in the country, The Great Indian Foodie, the masala dosa ice cream is a mix of two dishes that almost feels illegal.

Masala Dosa is a breakfast favourite for many across the country that mixed with a slimy dessert is bound to be doomed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreatindianfoodie (@thegreatindianfoodie)

Pan Masala Maggi

Maggi is great. And eating a pan after a heavy meal is great too. But why mix them both?

When a video showing a man mixing pan masala with cooked Maggi surfaced online, fans of the instant noodle company were hurt. And when the influencer actually ate it, other budding food bloggers must have contemplated their whole lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit chouhan (@r_bam_tv7)

Gulab Jamun Burger

This viral video first looked yummy as one was able to see yummy gulab jamuns in the frame. But as he proceeded to put those gulab jamuns inside a bun, things started to go south.

He spread the sweet in between the buns like he was spreading cheese. But truth be told, this combination is a bit less weird than others.

Cadbury Bajji

Yet another favourite everyday dish that was ruined this year was bajjis. This evening snack was given a twist by adding Cadbury dairy milk chocolate.

The woman, who appeared to be running a roadside stall, mixed the chocolate in the bajji batter and proceeded to deep fry them. Wonder who ate it!

So, what was your most bizarre food experiment experience?