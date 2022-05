Gundala PS under Warangal limits transferred to Rachakonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Hyderabad: The Gundala mandal police station jurisdiction has been transferred to Rachakonda Police Commissionerate from Warangal Police Commissionerate. The Gundala police station will hereafter be included in the Yadagirigutta circle, Yadadri division under Bhongir Zone.

A government order to this regard has been issued. The staff of Gundala police station will continue to serve citizens under the supervision of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat.