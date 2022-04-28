Guntur women was murdered, not gang-raped, says SP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Source: Twitter/GUNTUR DISTRICT POLICE.

Guntur: A woman of Tummapudi village in Duggirala mandal of the district was murdered on Tuesday, but was not gang-raped, according to Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, he said that the woman, Tirupatamma, had an affair with Venkata Sai Satish of the same village. Satish used to visit her regularly and on the day of the incident he also spent time with her came out.

Soon after this, another person Sivasatya Sairam went into her house and asked her to cooperate with him but when she refused, he throttled her throat with her saree and murdered her, he disclosed.

Both Sai Satish and Sairam were arrested in the case.

