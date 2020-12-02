Guru Nanak’s teachings hold universal good

Guru Nanak Dev Ji believed in the concept of oneness and that message was beautifully explained by some of our friends.

By | Sukhjeet Kaur | Published: 6:38 pm

One of the most significant festivals of Sikhism is Guru Nanak Jayanti and we at Pallavi Schools celebrated the first-ever virtual Gurupurab to mark the occasion. Respecting every religion and its cultures has been a tradition for us.

The main motive of this celebration was to spread the message of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. We started our programme by briefing the audience about Guruji’s history which was followed by a melodious Shabad by Amneet Kaur of Grade 2. The Shabad had a very pure meaning which is “With the emergence of the true Guru Nanak, the mist cleared and the light scattered all around.”

Guru Nanak Dev Ji believed in the concept of oneness and that message was beautifully explained by some of our friends. Sikhs have always been taught to take the pure naam of the Almighty, meaning that a Sikh should always chant the name of Waheguru and be grateful for everything he/she has.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji gave three main principles for a prosperous and honest living. ‘Kirt karo, naam japo and Vand chako.’ These principles were explained by a well connecting skit performance enacted by students.

We also had our Principal Sunir Nagi who enlightened students on the occasion. She spoke about the Sikh principles. She informed students that a lane in New York City was recently named after Punjab State to honour the contribution of the Punjabi community and the presence of two Gurudwaras in the area.

Sukhjeet Kaur

Class XII (Science)

Pallavi Model School, Alwal

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .