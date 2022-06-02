Guru Randhawa put up a spectacular show at TKR college fest Shiznay 2k22

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:35 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: Shiznay 2k22 was organised as part of the TKR Educational Society’s college fest to commemorate the university’s 20th annual day festivities at Meerpet, Hyderabad. Popular Bollywood singer Guru Randhawa sang live in concert on the first day. Guru began the event with his highly popular songs like ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Lahore’, and ‘Ban Ja Rani’, at the venue which was inundated by students even before the concert began. With his superb performance, he got the crowd grooving.

‘Suit’, ‘Kaun Nachdi’, ‘Nach Meri Rani’, ‘Dance Meri Rani’, ‘Designer’, ‘Baby Girl’, and a few other songs were performed by Guru. His performance was very incredible. With his amazing voice, he captured the hearts of the audience.

The festival began with a live in concert on the first day and ended with day curricular and co-curricular activities such as ‘thyohar’ (traditional day), in which students and staff members dressed in traditional Indian attire to represent various cultures and traditions from across India on the second day.

Teegala Krishna Reddy, chairman of the TKR Educational Society, Harinath Reddy, secretary of the TKRES, and Amarnath Reddy, treasurer of the TKRES, were also present.